Another first for JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, selling shares of the bank he’s run for nearly 2 decades

JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon and his family are planning to sell 1 million shares of the bank starting next year, according to a regulatory filing. This is Dimon’s first such stock sale since he began his tenure with JPMorgan, the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said. Dimon and his family currently hold about 8.6 million shares of the bank.

