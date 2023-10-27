El Paso County is set to host Gun Buyback Event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A gun buyback event is being held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at Ascarate Park. It will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.

You can sell your unloaded firearms to the El Paso County. There is a limit of 10 firearms per vehicle. You will need to have the firearms in the trunk of your vehicle.

You can turn in riffles, shotguns, and assault riffles for $100 to $200. El Paso County law enforcement officials will also be taking non-functioning firearms for $50.

This is an anonymous Gun Buyback Program. If you live in Las Cruces you are welcome to participate in the El Paso County's Gun Buyback event.