Hundreds of local children gifted beds of their own

By
today at 9:08 AM
Published 9:06 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hundreds of local kids woke up in their own beds this morning, thanks to a generous giveaway by Ashley Furniture Home Store of Las Cruces. Not only did the kiddos receive a bed, they also got bedding and a pillow. Store owner Wanda Bowman says a good night's sleep is important.

"We had one mother come with five kids, who alll slept in one bed. We need these kids to get a good night's sleep. They can study better the next day if they sleep well at night," Bowman says.

ABC-7 spoke with local families who were thankful to have a place of their own. One mother, who has a son and daughter, says her children will finally have some privacy, and a place of their own to hang out.

Bowman has been in the furniture business for 50 years in Las Cruces, and is known for her generosity and acts of kindness. Growing up, her father worked three jobs to support the family, and she's happy now to be in a position to give back. She also thanked Ashley Furniture's "Hope To Dream" foundation, which is changing lives, one bed at a time.

