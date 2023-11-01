Guide to Veterans Day events, deals in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County announced its free Veterans Day events this week.

"As the Veterans Capital of the U.S.A., the El Paso County Veterans Assistance Office will celebrate with numerous family-friendly events because in El Paso, Texas, 'Every Day is Veterans Day,'" the county stated in a news released Tuesday.

ABC-7 has compiled a list of the county's Veterans Day events below.

November 1st

2023 Veteran of the Year Recognition Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. at Enrique Moreno County Courthouse

November 2nd

“Spotlight on Hometown Heroes” photo wall at the 3rd floor of the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse during business hours

November 10th

Fabens Veterans Parade: 8:00 a.m. at Fabens Veterans Park, 602 4th St. NE, Fabens, Texas 79838

El Paso Texas Flags Across America Northeast Parade: 10:00 a.m. at Stahala Dr. & Hondo Pass, El Paso Texas 79904

November 11th

San Elizario Veteran Parade: 9:00 a.m. at Thompson Rd., San Elizario, Texas 79849

United American Veterans Organization (UAVO) Parade: 10:00 a.m. at Myrtle Ave and N. Florence St., El Paso, Texas 79901

Also happening this Veterans Day, Jiffy Lube is offering active, retired, and veteran military members 50% off any oil change on November 11. The company says the offer is valid at all five El Paso Jiffy Lube locations.