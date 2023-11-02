El Paso shows support for Alzheimer’s

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso is showing support for Alzheimer's, the One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, Downtown El Paso Railroad Arches, Prospect Bridge and Missouri Bridge will be lit today in teal to raise awareness.

Alzheimer's disease affects over 15,000 people in our community. According to the Alzheimer's Association, El Paso ranks among the top 10 counties in the nation at high risk for developing this disease.

Chris Schneider, the Director of Communications for the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, emphasizes that Hispanic and Latino populations are about one and a half times more likely to be affected. He says age is also a significant risk factor, after the age of 65, the prevalence of Alzheimer's increases every five years.

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) provides virtual memory screenings, a component we should all add to our health and wellness routine. These screenings, conducted one-on-one with a memory screener, involve a series of questions designed to assess memory and cognitive functions, resulting in a score that determines whether further evaluation is necessary.

Early detection is vital, but prevention is just as important. Schneider advises a set of lifestyle choices that can help lower your risk:

Maintaining a diet rich in foods and vegetables like berries and broccoli while avoiding heavily processed, sugary, and fatty options.

Exercising regularly

Limiting alcohol consumption

Quitting smoking

Staying socially active, engaging in continuous learning

Prioritizing quality sleep contribute to a healthy brain.

If Alzheimer’s is in your life, help is within your reach. AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline is open seven days a week.