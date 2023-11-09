Skip to Content
SISD could be getting a new superintendent as Dr. Nate Carman is a finalist for the top job in an Arizona school district

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Superintendent of the Socorro Independent School District is a finalist for the top job at a district in Arizona.

Dr. Nate Carman is one of three finalists for superintendent of the Peoria Unified School District in Glendale, Arizona. Glendale is a suburb of Phoenix.

Carman and the other two candidates will have their final interviews next week.

The Peoria Unified School District will announce their decision on November 29.

