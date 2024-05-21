Coronado High School to host Community Agricultural Program

El Paso, TX (KVIA)—High school Agricultural education programs provide students with opportunities to learn about various aspects of agriculture, including crop production, animal science, agribusiness, agricultural mechanics, and natural resources management.

The FFA program educates students about agriculture, including planting seeds, plowing fields, and tending to animals. Through hands-on experiences, FFA helps members discover their talents and develop their potential, equipping them with the tools for real-world success.

This program teaches students agricultural skills and equips them with a diverse range of transferable skills that can be applied to any career field.

The Community can explore Coronado High School's agricultural program at an open house on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.