EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A vigil will be held in El Paso Sunday for the 240 hostages currently being held by Hamas, the Jewish Federation of El Paso and Las Cruces announced.

The Federation is encouraging people of all faiths to attend the vigil, which is to be held at San Jacinto Plaza at 4 p.m.

There will be free parking in front of City Hall at 300 N Campbell St.