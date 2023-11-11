Israel prepares for Euro 2024 qualifying game at Kosovo amid tight security measures
By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI
Associated Press
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Israel coach Alon Hazan wants his team to beat Kosovo in their delayed European Championship qualifying game on Sunday to bring “some happiness to our people.” It is the first soccer match for Israel since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and the ongoing war in Gaza. It had originally been scheduled for Oct. 15 but was postponed. The Group I match in Pristina is being held under tight security measures surrounding the Israeli team. Hazan and captain Eli Dasa said the team felt safe.