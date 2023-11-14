EU struggles to produce and send the ammunition it promised to Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations have acknowledged that they risk failing to provide Ukraine with the ammunition they pledged to help Kyiv stave off the Russian invasion and win back its territory. EU leaders promised to provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine’s front line by spring next year. That would amount to a serious ramp-up of production. But the bloc is finding it tough to come up with the goods. Some 300,000 rounds have been delivered from existing stocks in the EU so far. The rest is becoming increasingly elusive to deliver before spring.

