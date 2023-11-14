Skip to Content
Vote for the 2024-2025 Canutillo ISD Academic Calendar

Published 7:19 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It’s that time of the year when Canutillo ISD is seeking your input on the 2024-2025 academic calendar.

Canutillo ISD staff has drafted two proposed academic year calendar options for you to consider and vote on.

Calendar A Changes:

First day of school starting on July 29, 2024

Last day of school on May 23, 2025

Calendar B Changes:

First day of school on August 5, 2024

Last day of school on May 29, 2025

The deadline to vote on the calendar survey is November 30, 2023.

To vote visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeEEPzvDlc6CPzj_HqmHfYQzZHUvjvi_PSoVbQcRL5oWbyk4Q/viewform

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

