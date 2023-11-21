ABC-7 helping raise awareness about children in need of forever homes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is partnering with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to highlight the organization's Heart Gallery initiative.

The Heart Gallery was recently launched here in El Paso, and is the first of 11 statewide programs meant to improve the foster care system in the state, and increase adoptions.

It uses professional portraits taken of the children, to help find their forever homes. The organization says the portraits are particularly useful in difficult adoption cases when there are factors such as older age, sibling group or medical issues.

According to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, there are approximately 350 children in foster care, and 100 children available for adoption in the El Paso area.

Coming up today on ABC-7 at 6, we'll introduce you to a family that recently adopted two young girls. You'll hear how meaningful it was for them to foster the children, and eventually welcome the young girls into their home.