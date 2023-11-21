El Paso City Council discusses rezoning parts of the Mission Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During Tuesday's El Paso City Council meeting, members discussed Item 28, a proposed rezoning of a part of Mission Valley.

The plot in question is located on the 9600 block of Socorro Road.

Multiple area residents gathered at City Hall to speak out against the proposed rezoning.

The applicant, Octavio Saavedra, is requesting the area's rezoning to allow for the development of a general warehouse.

Before the City Plan Commission hearing, the city held three community meetings, which resulted in various design iterations that kept community feedback in mind.