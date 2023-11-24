Skip to Content
Annual Holiday Lights on the Lake kicks off at Ascarate Park

November 24, 2023 2:51 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 2023 Holiday Lights on the Lake at Ascarate Park, from Fred Loya Partners L.P. & El Paso County, will fill the night sky starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The kickoff event will include music, food options and even the traditional visit from Santa Claus.

The annual holiday event will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays. The lights will also be available to be seen from 5:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays.

The displays will be open from November 24th through Christmas Day. The lights on display officially ends on January 6th, according to El Paso County.

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

