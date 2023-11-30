Former Chapin High teacher sentenced for transferring obscene material to a minor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A former Chapin High School teacher was sentenced to 46 months in prison for transferring obscene materials to a minor that turned out to be an FBI agent.

Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Orlando Solis, used a social media platform called "whisper" to contact another user who identified themselves as a 13-year-old girl.

The FBI says Solis sent graphic sexual images from websites and pictures of himself to the agent posing as a teen. Solis was arrested on February 2nd of this year.

El Paso Independent School District fired Solis after his arrest.