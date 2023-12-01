Madagascar’s top court ratifies president’s reelection in vote boycotted by opposition

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar’s top court has ratified the victory of incumbent President Andry Rajoelina in last month’s election. It gives him a third term as leader following a boycott of the Nov. 16 vote by opposition candidates. The High Constitutional Court said Rajoelina received 58.96% of votes in the first round and was reelected without the need for a runoff. The results had already been announced by Madagascar’s electoral commission but the constitution requires they are ratified by the top court. The 49-year-old Rajoelina first served as president of a provisional government from 2009 to 2014 after a coup in the Indian Ocean island. He won an election in 2019.

