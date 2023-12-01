Military members are subject to traumatic brain injuries off and on duty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- "I was shocked," said Gladis Arechiga, a Fort Bliss soldier. "I don't know what was going on, you know, I don't know what happened...so yeah, I guess I was kind of scared."

Arechiga knew she was at risk for a traumatic brain injury. She just never expected it to come from a car crash while off duty.

A traumatic brain injury, or TBI, is an injury that affects how the brain works.

TBI's are caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head.

Dr. Sean Sebesta, the Chief of the Department of Traumatic Brain Injury said, "A blast wave penetrates through and that wave can easily cause a loss of consciousness or an alteration of consciousness...and you get injuries."

Traumatic brain injuries don't just happen during war time, it can happen at any time, off or on duty.

Symptoms include neck problems, vertigo, dizziness and severe headaches.

The TBI Clinic at Fort Bliss schedules six hundred appointments per month.

Arechiga advises anyone with a suspected TBI to reach out and seek help.

"Reach out, go get seen," said Arechiga. "It's ok reach out, its ok to be vulnerable, you know, and talk about how you're feeling."