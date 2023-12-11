Michael P. Gonzales running for El Paso County Sheriff

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Michael p. Gonzales announced his candidacy for El Paso county sheriff on Monday, December 11th, 2023. He officially filed his paperwork at 1 p.m. at the El Paso County Democratic Party Office located at 1401 Montana Ave Suite E, El Paso, Texas.

Gonzalez says his journey from a childhood marked by poverty and frequent relocations to becoming a respected law enforcement officer is a testament to his Resilience and dedication. He also says his campaign will focus on issues such as community policing, border security, mental health, and school safety.

Gonzalez tells us the qualities that would make him a great sheriff: "Everything that I've done, I've always been a servant to the community, continuing to do the things that I've accomplished and done, it has always been for the people, never for myself. I've always believed in serving this community, always doing for others, always self-sacrificing. And I think that's very important." Gonzales also says running for sheriff has always been his goal and he is dedicated to ensuring a safer, more secure future for all residents through a “whole” community approach.