City of El Paso offering free recycling of live Christmas trees to the public

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso will take live Christmas trees for recycling beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The service is free, and members of the community can drop off their trees at the Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Stations every Tuesday through Saturday until February 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Citizen Collection Stations include:

1034 Pendale Rd.

121 Atlantic Rd.

4501 Hondo Pass Dr.

2492 Harrison Ave.

3510 Confederate Dr.

The City asks for the trees to be free of ornaments and other decorations, including string lights, frost, and glitter.

They will also accept other recyclable materials, such as cardboard gift boxes, holiday cards, and wrapping paper; however, these should be free of plastic and glitter.

Those who drop off materials are asked to bring a recent water bill and matching identification card to dispose of the waste.