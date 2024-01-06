Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash on Spur 601

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --A motorcyclist was seriously injured following a crash on Spur 601 at Sergeant Major Saturday evening.

According to E Paso Police, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Fire dispatch confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said no other information is available at this time.

All lanes on Spur 601 are closed and backup is up to the Airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.