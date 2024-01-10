CES 2024 updates: The most interesting news and gadgets from tech’s big show
LAS VEGAS (AP) — CES 2024 has kicked off in Las Vegas. The multi-day trade event put on by the Consumer Technology Association will feature the latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more. Burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look. The first official day of the show featured Robert Downey Jr. talking about digital security and car companies unveiling lots of new tech.