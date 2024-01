EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- County Judge Ricardo Samaniego appeared Wednesday on ABC-7 at 4 to discuss how county leaders want to explore using general obligation bonds for capital improvements. General obligation bonds are those that allow the voters to approve the project or projects. Watch his remarks here.

