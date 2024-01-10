Gofundme set up for family displaced after condo fire

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A family of seven is displaced after their condo caught fire Tuesday morning in west El Paso. Through a GoFundMe account, they ask the community for help.

After living in their home for 20 years, owner Guadalupe Martinez, told ABC-7 it was nothing like she's ever seen before.

"It's very sad that in just 10 minutes everything can go away," said Martinez. "If the fire would have started up front, we wouldn't have had anywhere to go, thank god it started in the back and we were able to get out, except for my two dogs who died."

According to the El Paso Fire Department the investigation found the fire was accidental. They said it was caused by an electrical power strip failure.

Grateful her family was not injured, Martinez said they will keep pushing forward.

"We're going to start again and we're going to get up. This was a miracle that were alive," she said.

Martinez said it is the home her children grew up in and essentially the place they would like to rebuild.

To help donate, click here.