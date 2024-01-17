U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” to perform at the Legacy of Liberty Air Show 

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” will perform at the Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base on June 2, 2024. “We are thrilled to add Holloman to our 2024 schedule,” said Thunderbird #1, Lt. Col. Nathan Malafa. “In our efforts to recruit, retain, and inspire, we return to Holloman knowing this base is a very special partner to us as the gateway to the F-16 and a cornerstone of the community.”

This free one-day event will be open to the public and will feature aerial performances and a variety of aircraft on static display. There will also be food, music, and activities for the whole family including a kid zone and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) area. “The Thunderbirds thrilled a crowd of 28,000 during our air show in 2022,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander. “We are so excited to open our gates to the community again and put on a really great event that everyone will enjoy.”

The schedule of aerial performers, vendors and static displays is still being finalized and will be released in the future. To find all updates go to the 49th Wing Holloman AFB website at https://www.holloman.af.mil/ and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HollomanAirForceBase/. To learn more about the Thunderbirds visit their website https://www.airforce.com/thunderbirds/overview and social media pages @‌AFThunderbirds.