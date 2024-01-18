Foundations unveils striking “Star Ceiling” installation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Museum of Art Foundation held a ceremony this morning to celebrate the new "Star Ceiling" art installation that will be placed in the Arts Festival Plaza downtown.

El Paso-raised artist Leo Villarreal is the creator of "Star Ceiling," a permanent installation made of suspended LEDs.

The 120-foot array will be composed of 13,500 individually addressable, monochrome, and energy-efficient LEDs.

Zero gravity benches carved out of local stone, and plants indigenous to the Chihuahua desert will also be used as part of the installation.

The $5.5 million cost of the project is coming from privately raised funds.

Construction is expected to be completed this Fall.