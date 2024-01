EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Next week is National Passenger Safety Week, and it's not about drivers keeping their passengers safe, but rather passengers taking an active role in their own safety. Jennifer Wright with TXDOT has details on this national road safety initiative in this week's segment on ABC-7 at 4.

