El Pasoan claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The person who won a $1 million second-tier Mega Millions prize in August 2023 has claimed his or her prize.

The winner, who is choosing to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at the In and Out Gas Station on the 10100 block of Alameda Avenue in Socorro. The ticket matched every white ball number, but failed to get the Mega Ball number correct.

ABC-7 covered the win when it happened. Read our initial report here.

That same night, a ticket sold in Florida won the estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot.