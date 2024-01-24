Holloman airman recognized for saving five lives while off duty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Airman Garret Glore is humble and reserved. He works out up to five hours a day to be ready for anything.

"Personally I don't see myself as a hero, as an airman and an American, I was just doing my job," Airman Glore told ABC-7 in an interview at Holloman Airforce Base this month.

Although he's not comfortable being in the spotlight, he opened up and we spoke about his heroic actions.

"In the moment of time when I saw these people in their darkest moments," says Airmen Glore. "There was only one thing in my mind... that was completing the mission.

He was on leave in California visiting family when he saved the lives of five different people.

He swam more than 3,800 yards on his surfboard to rescue two people swept out to sea. Another time, he triaged a homeless man unconscious from an overdose. Finally, ran out to pull two people form a rollover vehicle wreck.

It seems impossible, but his commander, Lt. Col James Hayward, 314TH Fighter Squadron, checked it out.

"But he truly did, yeah, it's just the right guys at the right time. So he's someone we're incredible proud of, yeah," says Lt. Col. Hayward.

Due to his heroic acts, Airman Glore received the Air Education and Training Command 2023 Member of the Year Award, recognizing troops who performed extraordinary acts of bravery that exemplify the values of their given military branches.

Although given an award, Airman Glore does not to take any of the credit, instead he likes to credit the Air Force for preparing him for any mission on or off duty.

Lt. Col. Hayward couldn't be more proud.

"Airman Glore's actions make me as his commander and really all of team Holloman incredibly proud," says Lt. Col. Hayward. "These actions showcased his total disregard for self preservation. He put himself at risk for the betterment of others in his community. He truly valued human life."

Airman Glore joined the Air Force to make a difference in people's lives, and that's exactly what he did.