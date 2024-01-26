Nonprofit unveils El Paso’s top schools and top gold ribbon schools

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For nearly to decades, the nonprofit organization Children at Risk has ranked Texas public schools to help communities better understand how their local schools are performing, and spark dialogue on the quality of public education across Texas.

The nonprofit recognized 218 public schools in El Paso for the 2022-2023 school year, including 127 elementary schools, 55 middle schools and 36 high schools.

Top 5 high schools

Silva Health Magnet -- El Paso I.S.D. Transmountain Early College High School -- El Paso I.S.D. Valle Verde Early College High School -- Ysleta I.S.D. Northwest Early College High School (NWECHS) -- Canutillo I.S.D. Mission Early College High School -- Socorro I.S.D.

Top 5 middle schools

Young Women's Leadership Academy -- Ysleta I.S.D. Alicia R. Chacon International -- Ysleta I.S.D. Hornedo Middle -- El Paso I.S.D. Harmony School of Science -- El Paso Harmony Public Schools -- West Texas Harmony Science Academy -- El Paso Harmony Public Schools -- West Texas

Top 5 elementary schools

Vista Hills Elementary -- Ysleta I.S.D. John Drugan School -- Socorro I.S.D. Glen Cove Elementary -- Ysleta I.S.D. Tierra Del Sol Elementary -- Ysleta I.S.D. North Star Elementary -- Ysleta I.S.D.

Top Gold Ribbon middle school

Macarthur Elementary -- Intermediate El Paso I.S.D.

Top 5 Gold Ribbon elementary schools