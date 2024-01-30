CHILDREN AT RISK organization receives $100,000 grant to support Children’s Immigration Network

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CHILDREN AT RISK (C@R), a leading research and advocacy organization, announce the receipt of a $100,000 grant from the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation. The grant will bolster the efforts of the Children's Immigration Network (CIN) and help their initiative of C@R that focuses on supporting first and second-generation immigrant children in Texas, including those in mixed-status households, with temporary protected status, undocumented children, and refugee children.

“This grant is a game-changer for us,” said Linda Corchado, director of the Children's Immigration Network at CHILDREN AT RISK. “The funds will enable us to deepen our research and advocacy work and create more collaborative measures to support immigrant families in our state. Our goal is to reduce barriers and depoliticize the lives of immigrant children, who are an integral part of our future and economy.”

The Children's Immigration Network has been shedding light on the challenges faced by immigrant children in Texas. C@R's comprehensive approach includes research, collaboration, advocacy, and community outreach to address these issues effectively. "This funding is a critical step towards developing a comprehensive policy and advocacy agenda to protect and uplift the lives of immigrant children,” said Gina Martinez, regional director for El Paso and the Texas Border at CHILDREN AT RISK. “We are committed to helping children succeed and thrive in our communities.”

With the support of the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, C@R will focus on creating robust baseline data to identify and scale existing barriers, strengthening collaborative efforts in education, health, and immigration, and advocating for policy changes at the state and federal levels to support the educational success of immigrant children.

“Texas’ future rests with the next generation, and it is in everyone’s interest to ensure that our young people are able to reach their full potential, no matter their background,” said Woody L. Hunt, chairman of the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation. “Our support for the Children's Immigration Network aligns with our foundation's commitment to invest in education, quality of life, and economic development initiatives that will help us build a resilient border region, and a stronger Texas. We are proud to partner with CHILDREN AT RISK in this important endeavor.”