Las Cruces approaches 34th anniversary of Bowling Alley Massacre

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- February 10 marks the 34th anniversary of the Las Cruces Bowling Alley Massacre. The case remains unsolved and family of the victims are still in mourning

Anthony Teran lost his brother Stephan Teran and his two nieces two-year-old Valerie Teran and six-year-old Paula Holguin to that massacre.

He misses his brother but continues fighting for his nieces.

"And you look at those little girls, and I could almost hear my brother just tell me, you know, do the right deed, take care of my kids. You know, it's it's tough. You know, it doesn't go away," said Anthony Teran.

