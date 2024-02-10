Local students moving onto state and international competitions after the Borderland’s regional science fair

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland region held its regional science fair Saturday, giving almost 300 students the opportunity to show off their projects. Kids from middle school to high school competed for a place in either Texas's State Science and Engineering Fair, or the International Science and Engineering Fair.

Each year, participating students first compete with their projects at their own local schools. Then, winners move onto their district competitions, and the top projects there make it to the Sun Country Science and Engineering Fair.

At the regional fair, local scientists judge the projects, and decide on winners. ABC-7's very own Chief Meteorologist "Doppler' Dave Speelman was on this year's panel.

There was a vast range of categories that the students competed in. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards were given out to students in each category, starting with the middle school students, then moving onto the high schoolers.

The students that placed in 1st and 2nd in each category will receive an invitation to the state competition, and sweepstakes winners will receive invitations to the international competition.