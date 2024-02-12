Former WWE Superstar visits El Paso Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former WWE Superstar and El Paso native 'Cinta De Oro' visited kids at El Paso Children's Hospital Monday.

The hometown hero touted his mask and belt alongside two other stars to bring smiles to kids faces. He said he loves giving back to his community, especially when it comes to children, and especially because he knows the kids at El Paso Children's go through so much.

"We're here to put smiles on kids faces. For us, it's very important to give back to the community. Me as a father, as a father of kids, I understand the necessity to put kids first. So I'm excited to be part of this community," he said.