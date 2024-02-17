Weekend Planner: What you and your family can do in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Need something to do this President's Day Weekend in the Borderland? We've got you and your family covered!

First, Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC, is looking to fill several positions this year, and are hosting their job fair Saturday.

It happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the WestStar Club at the ballpark

Some positions they are looking to fill include retail, ticket takers, security, and game day entertainment staff.

Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply.

Next, adoptions, microchips, vaccines and more are taking place at El Paso Animal Services’ "My Furry Valentine" adoption event.

It's taking place from 11 am to 6 pm at the El Paso Animal Services Center.

People can expect to see local vendors, rescue fundraisers, food trucks and more.

The My Furry Valentine Adoption Event also aligns with the ongoing Big Dogs, Bigger Hearts Adoption Promotion, extending from February 12th through February 18th, with fee waived adoptions for all dogs over 30lbs.

Interested adopters will only need a valid photo ID and be above the age of 18 to take home their furry valentine. All adoptions include the pets spay or neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and city registration.

For more information, click here.

The El Paso Museum of Art will also celebrate Selena, the “Queen of Tejano Music” with a new exhibit.

The exhibit commemorates the legacy of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and her global impact on music, fashion, and pop culture.

Visitors can also enjoy activities such as dance and cumbia classes, a paper flower workshop, and a Selena look-alike contest.

It's happening from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the El Paso Museum of Art.

For those looking for a calmer environment to celebrate Selena’s legacy, the public can join EPMA for the Wellpoint low-sensory hour from 11 a.m. to Noon, every Sunday through the close of the exhibition.

For more information on the exhibition and programs available at the El Paso Museum of Art click here.