911 call captures moments leading up to LCPD officer’s death

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In a newly obtained audio file, 911 callers report the alleged break-in that Officer Jonah Hernandez responded to February 11. During his response, Officer Hernandez was stabbed and killed.

Officer Hernandez died on the 300 block of South Valley Drive in Las Cruces. Police identified his alleged killer as Armando Silva. A bystander reportedly shot and killed Silva, whose family told ABC-7 he suffers from a mental illness.

Hernandez's funeral and burial services are scheduled for Wednesday in his hometown of El Paso.