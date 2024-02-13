Skip to Content
Watch: Las Cruces Police Department to hold news conference regarding the killing of Officer Jonah Hernandez

Family of officer Jonah Hernandez
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department is set to hold a news conference surrounding the details of the death of officer Jonah Hernandez, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday.

LCPD confirmed to ABC-7 that "to the best of their knowledge," Hernandez was the first officer in the history of the department to be killed in the line of duty.

Hernandez was stabbed at least once while responding to a trespassing call at the 300 block of South Valley Drive.

Police say the person who was allegedly trespassing is the one who stabbed Hernandez.

The suspect was then shot and killed by a bystander.

Hernandez then died after being taken to MountainView Regional Medical Center.

His body was brought back to his hometown of El Paso Monday night.

Stay tuned on-air and online at KVIA.com for the latest updates as they develop.

