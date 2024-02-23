Alabama becomes first state in the U.S. to rule embryos are people, ensues political fallout

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More in vitro fertilization providers in Alabama have paused services, sending patients scrambling to make other plans. This comes in the wake of a state supreme court ruling that says frozen embryos could be considered children under state law. This has brought new political fallout from the landmark decision in Alabama, where the state supreme court ruled frozen embryos are the legal equivalent of children.

President biden saying "the disregard for women's ability to make these decisions for themselves and their families is outrageous and unacceptable." The vice president directly placing blame: "when you look at the fact that the previous president of the united states was clear in his attention, I can pick three supreme court justices who will overturn the protections of roe v. Wade, and he did. And that's what got us to this point today."

Donald trump said "I withstood vicious attacks to pick and confirm three great supreme court justices." Former president trump not directly commenting on the IVF ruling..but touting his record. Donald trump: "from my first day in office, I took historic action to protect the unborn like nobody has ever done." Trump's primary opponent Nikki Haley walking a fine line on the issue saying embryos are babies. Later telling CNN it's a doctor-patient decision. Nikki Haley (R) 2024 presidential candidate: "we don't want fertility treatments to shut down. We don't want them to stop doing IVF treatments."But the Alabama ruling doing just that.. Pausing parenthood for patients like Tory Beasley hoping who to have her second child through IVF. Tory Beasley, Alabama IVF patient: "how does someone else get to dictate what I say, what I want for my family?"

Two bills are being introduced in the Alabama statehouse.. One that would protect in vitro fertilization: State sen. Tim Melson (R-al): "until it's implanted in the uterus, it's potential life." And another that would put the court's ruling on hold. State. Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-al): "we're trying to clearly help folks understand that a fertilized embryo is not a child." The list of Alabama medical facilities postponing IVF for fear of possible criminal prosecution is growing. In addition to the state's biggest hospital, at least two other clinics have also stopped IVF treatments.