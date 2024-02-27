Witness at “Rust” movie trial recounts fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An eyewitness took the stand and shared new details of the deadly 2021 shooting at the 'Rust' movie rehearsal in New Mexico. He described the moment cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot by a bullet mistakenly placed in a gun held by Alec Baldwin. Ross Addiego, a crew-member on the movie set, says "I think the first person I made eye contact with was with halyna, who was clearly injured. She was starting to go flush and I think holding her right side. So they were trying to stabilize her and get into a helicopter and get her to whatever E.R. they felt was appropriate."

The jury also watched video of Baldwin handling that gun, not long before the fatal shot was fired. Baldwin: "So, whip it out?" Addiego testified that safety standards on the set were not up to par and singled out Gutierrez-Reed for a lack of professionalism. Ross addiego: "she wasn't necessarily as serious or professional as I'm accustomed to with the other armors that I've worked with. I don't know that I've ever seen an armor pull loose ammo out of a fanny pack."

Addiego also claimed that Alec Baldwin was pressuring the crew to speed up production. As for Baldwin's claim that he never pulled the trigger.. A fire-arms expert casted doubt on that theory, prosecutor: "in order for you to make the gun fire without pulling the trigger when it was in the fully-cocked position, you had to break it?"

Bryce Ziegler, FBI firearms expert: "that's what I had to do in my lab. It would not fire without pulling the trigger in the fully-cocked setting without being broken." A trial date was set for Baldwin in July on a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He has pleaded not guilty.