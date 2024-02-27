Ysleta ISD’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy holds camp for aerospace technology

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ysleta ISD’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy held its third NASA MUREP (Minority University Research and Education Project) Aerospace Academy Camp.

The camp's theme was “Advanced Audio Technology & Soundproofing,” and it was a collaborative effort between YWLA and the UTEP Aerospace Center.

This camp aimed to increase engagement opportunities for girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). Mission 3 camp students were able to explore audio technologies in aeronautics and materials used for noise reduction in space and participate in hands-on challenges.

"I think what's wonderful is it allows for creativity and allows for teamwork and problem solving," said Malinda Villalobos, principal of the Young Women's Leadership Academy. "We have students that are now even outside of the project, going home, doing their own research, looking at innovative ways to create a solution."