City initiates Request for Interest for redevelopment of former multipurpose center projects

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has opened a Request for Interest (RFI) for 19 Union Plaza District properties previously designated for the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) project.

This RFI marks the first in a two-step process of an eventual sale and redevelopment of the properties in the Union Plaza district.

On October 10, 2023, City Council directed staff to begin soliciting and entertaining letters of interest from interested buyers for the purchase of the properties.

The city says this RFI will help the gather information on the market potential, development opportunities, and innovative ideas which will be used to initiate Step 2 of the process, which would be to develop a Request for Proposal or Contract of Sale.

City Council has indicated a strong preference for updating or adapting existing structures for a purpose other than its original intended use.