Skip to Content
News

Crash involving two semi-trucks near Fabens closes I-10 West

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 5:21 AM
Published 5:20 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a crash involving two semi-tractors Sunday morning.

It happened at I-10 west at mile marker 48, near the Fabens exit. 

According to police, the crash happened Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. 

Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the scene. Police have not said if anybody was injured. 

Traffic is being closed at I-10 westbound at exit 49, and redirected to Alameda Avenue. 

Police said the road is expected to remain closed until further notice.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content