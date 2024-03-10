Crash involving two semi-trucks near Fabens closes I-10 West

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a crash involving two semi-tractors Sunday morning.

It happened at I-10 west at mile marker 48, near the Fabens exit.

According to police, the crash happened Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m.

Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the scene. Police have not said if anybody was injured.

Traffic is being closed at I-10 westbound at exit 49, and redirected to Alameda Avenue.

Police said the road is expected to remain closed until further notice.