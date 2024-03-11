Booth exhibitors and volunteers needed for Annual Día de los Niños event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 28th Annual Día de los Niños and Día de los Libros event will take place Saturday, April 27th at Washington Park.

El Paso Public Libraries and Parks and Recreation are seeking booth exhibitors, volunteers and parade participants for the event.

Registration and information to be part of the parade, become a volunteer or take part as an exhibitor for the event, is available by calling (915) 212-3217 or visiting elpasolibrary.org