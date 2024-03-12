Skip to Content
El Pasoans left shocked after Green Bay Packers releases Aaron Jones

By
New
March 11, 2024 6:58 PM
Published 12:11 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many El Paso fans expressed their shock, after the Green Bay Packers announced Monday they are releasing RB Aaron Jones.

"It kind of felt like I was watching someone from my hometown succeed. So it's kind of sad. You probably won't see that happen almost every year now. But, you know, I'm excited to see wherever he plays," said Aaron Jones fan Patrick Chacon.

ABC-7 spoke with several fans who know Jones personally.

"I think he's feeling... maybe shocked, as well," said Erick Lopez, who made friends with Aaron Jones through Jones's brother, Alvin. Lopez said he played football with Alvin Jones at UTEP.

"I was shocked. Because, I mean, he did a lot for Green Bay. But, I know another team will pick him up, and he'll get a Super Bowl ring in the future," Lopez said.

Other fans are also looking forward to Jones's future.

"Everybody would love to see him with the Dallas Cowboys. And he was a big Dallas Cowboys fan growing up," said Oscar Serrano, Jones's barber.

There is no word yet on what comes next for Aaron Jones. ABC-7 will keep you updated on air and online.

