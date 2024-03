EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ESPN is reporting that sources are telling reporters that the Packers are set to release Aaron Jones.

ESPN reports that Jones, who was drafted by the Packers in 2017, took a $5 million pay cut to stay with the Packers last year.

There is no word on where the 29-year-old could go next.

The Packers are reportedly looking to sign 26-year-old Josh Jacobs as Jones leaves.