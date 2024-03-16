Authorities name suspect in killing of New Mexico State Police Officer east of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police have named the man that they say shot and killed an NMSP officer near Tucumcari, NM Friday morning.

32-year-old Jaremy Smith of Marion, South Carolina has been identified by New Mexico State Police as the killer, and have issued an arrest warrant for him on several charges.

Police say he killed 35-year-old officer Justin Hare during a traffic stop on I-40 between Albuquerque and Tucumcari.

Those charges include first degree murder, armed robbery, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and criminal damage to property.

NMSP is warning that Smith is "armed and dangerous," and should not be approached. If spotted, the public is being asked to call State Police at (505) 425-6771 or dial 911.

According to our sister station KOAT in Albuquerque, officer Hare was responding to a stalled vehicle on I-40 near mile post 318 around 5 a.m. Friday.

Police say the suspect, Smith, had a flat tire and was attempting to wave down other motorists. Shortly after, officer Hare arrived and parked behind the suspect's vehicle.

Smith left his vehicle and walked up to the passenger side window of Hare's vehicle. Hare and Smith reportedly talked about repairing his flat tire, and officer Hare offered to give Smith a ride into town.

According to NMSP, Smith, without warning, then pulled out a gun and shot Hare. Smith walked over to the driver's side of the vehicle and shot Hare, again. Smith then pushed Hare into the passenger's seat and drove away in his patrol unit, before abandoning it.

A news conference will be held with more details at the State Police Office in Albuquerque Saturday at 11 a.m.