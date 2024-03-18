Tuition-free medical training offered for recent Borderland veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Borderland veterans have a chance at tuition-free training to becomes emergency medical technicians as part of the Pathway for Heroes program. The program is a partnership between ProAction Emergency Services Institute and Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

ProAction will hold a three-month course in April, while Borderplex is covering the cost of tuition for applicable veterans.

The course will show students how to assess patients and help with various medical emergencies. EMTs can also go into fields such as ambulance 911 response and firefighting.

"We are so proud of them," Cristina Rodda, a ProAction spokesperson said. "Veterans and active service members come here with us. They're already heroes and they're just going to continue that hero path helping their community, and we are so grateful for that."

Veterans are eligible for up to four years after the end of their service and must live in El Paso or surrounding areas.