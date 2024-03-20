Catch up on the day’s news: EVs and hybrids get a boost, diversity crackdown, stretching studios



1️⃣ New tailpipe rules: The Biden administration finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: new regulations for passenger cars and trucks that will push the US auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.

2️⃣ Diversity crackdown: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a sweeping bill into law that prohibits public schools and universities from maintaining or funding diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

3️⃣ Mom gets life term: An Ohio toddler died after her mother left her home alone while she took a 10-day vacation. A judge called it the “ultimate act of betrayal.” 📹Watch as judge issues scathing rebuke

4️⃣ Interest rates: The Federal Reserve held rates at a 23-year high for the fifth time in a row, keeping borrowing costs elevated. Stocks closed at all-time highs.

5️⃣ High blood pressure: Nearly half of American adults have hypertension. Here’s what you can do to keep it in check.

👀 Back to school: Colombia’s machismo culture is being tackled in the country’s capital by teaching men and teenagers how to change diapers and braid hair.

Mississippi sentencing: Wray was referring to the sentencing of four ex-law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty in the torture of two Black men. A former sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 40 years in prison, the harshest sentence so far.

⛽ What is the highest recorded average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the US, according to AAA?

A. $8.47

B. $6.12

C. $5.02

D. $4.29

The World Happiness Report rankings are out, and this Nordic nation topped the list for the seventh year in a row. The US didn’t even crack the top 20.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $5.02 in June 2022. Read more about the recent surge in gas prices.

