Las Cruces Planning and Zoning Commission approves replat of 56+ acre lot of undeveloped land along Triviz and Madrid

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Changes could soon be coming to an area of land behind residential neighborhoods near the intersection of Madrid Ave. and Triviz Dr.

On Tuesday night, the Las Cruces Planning and Zoning Commission approved a replat, or designation, of land known as the Villa Mora Dam area for future development during a planning and zoning meeting.

The 56+ acre plot of land, which was previously used for flood control purposes decades ago, is owned by the city.

Nearby residents were alerted to Tuesday night's meeting via a sign that was posted on the corner of Triviz Dr. and Madrid Ave.

Some of those residents took to a local Facebook page to voice their frustrations.

One resident said “I am disappointed in the inadequate public notice process, which consists of a single sign in a fast-paced intersection."

The resident added “I am concerned about the impact of my home and my safety.”

ABC-7 spoke with District 1 Councilwoman Cassie McClure Wednesday about these concerns.

She admits that the city could've done a better job communicating.

“I had to park sort of deviously to be able to get out and read it," said McClure.

"If there had been another sign placed on the other side of the street in a more friendly zone you could walk to, I think that’s something we need to focus on as a city," she added.

McClure also told ABC-7 that nearby residents should take a look at the Apodaca Blueprint to have an idea of what they can expect for the area.

That blueprint is a development plan for the Villa Mora area and the old country club area that was approved back in 2018.

The Three Crosses Regional Medical Center opened on the country club property back in 2020, and more development is underway.

However, no developments have yet been made on the Villa Mora site.

The Apodaca Blueprint led some residents to believe that commercial and residential development would soon be taking place on the site, which is something that was voiced as a concern in public comment during Tuesday's planning and zoning meeting.

Community Development Director Larry Nichols says that that's not the case, however.

Nichols says improvements on the Madrid and Triviz intersection are what are going to be addressed first, as well as a possible trail system through the desert.

Nichols outlined the passive and active outdoor plans for the area to ABC-7 Wednesday.

“Passive, which means the habitat there right now would remain, and then some active, which would mean trail systems, maybe some benches and that sort of stuff," said Nichols.

He added 4 or 5 of the 56+ acres could go towards commercial development in the future, but no plans have been officially made.