UTEP president joins new Texas Space Commission

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Governor Greg Abbott has launched the Texas Space Commission, and one of the members of the Board of Directors is UTEP's President Heather Wilson.

"It's it's a real honor to be asked and I'm happy to serve," Wilson said.

$350 million has been designated for the the space commission, $250 million of which will go towards a new campus in Houston next to the Johnson Space Center.

Wilson told ABC-7 that the board is currently trying to hire an executive director and develop a strategy to increase space business and research in Texas.