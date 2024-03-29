El Pasoans hike Mount Cristo Rey in honor of Good Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Christians around the world are reflecting on the day that Jesus Christ was crucified. El Pasoans traditionally hike up Mount Cristo Rey early morning. Thousands gathered before sunrise to fulfill the annual tradition. From families to church groups they were all at the entrance ready to make the 2.5 mile hike. Attendes said "So I'm here to praise my lord." "It's a very special feeling, a very special feeling to be here." and "We go up there and we're also meditating on Jesus journey as he's going to get crucified and he knows that. And so the music just brings closure to that. And it's part of our prayer."

It's a day for catholics to reflect on the day jesus was crucified. Some even play the guitar while doing their walk. The observance is a big part of holy week. Many say they've been following this tradition for many years: "Every good Friday, we come up here and hike and we normally come to pray at the top of the mountain. We've been coming maybe ten years. And, you know, even though I'm gone for college, I always come back and do it." A woman also said "It's very important to me. I've been doing it since I was 12 years old."

For some its about embodying the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. One El Pasoan shared with us what he feels when he arrives to the cross: "You know, stillness, peace. It's very, very welcoming to pray up there. It's very meditative and seeing the sunrise at this hour." If you couldn't make it to Cristo Rey today, there's other ways to observe good Friday like meditation or prayer.